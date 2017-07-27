Ravens Center John Urschel Announces Retirement

Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel has retired from the NFL after three seasons, the team announced Thursday.

Urschel is 26 years old and was expected to compete for the starting job at center this season as he did participate in the team's offseason workouts.

“This morning John Urschel informed me of his decision to retire from football,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “We respect John and respect his decision. We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Urschel is a Ph.D. candidate in mathematics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Urschel was a fifth-round pick by Balitmore in 2014 out of Penn State and appeared in 42 games throughout his career, making 15 starts.