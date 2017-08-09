The NFL is getting its wish—and full-time officiating positions are coming to the league.

The NFLRA, the officials’ union, approved a plan on Wednesday for the implementation of 21 to 24 full-time officials, three sources said. Under the plan, each of the seven field officiating positions will be represented, with no more than five coming from one position.

The plan was jointly negotiated by the league and union, with the emphasis on improving the state of officiating across the board. An announcement is expected later on Wednesday.

The full-time officials will come from the current roster of 124 game officials. Also, the full-time officials will be permitted to have outside employment.

During the 2012 CBA negotiations, the league and NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials. The main concern from officials was that the pool would be cut down, with some officials choosing their full-time jobs over their football jobs.

Check back for further updates and more on this story in Albert Breer’s Thursday Game Plan column.