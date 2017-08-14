NFL

Adam Schefter Explains Getting Duped By Fake Olivier Vernon Signing Tweet Last Year

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Back in March 2016, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on NFL Live to discuss the breaking news of Olivier Vernon signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year deal worth $75.5 million. The only problem was that the deal never actually happened.

Schefter and many others fell for a fake tweet by Twitter user @UncleChaps, who changed his Twitter profile to look like Jay Glazer's. NFL Live ran with the report and Schefter started analyzing the fake deal. Vernon went on to sign an $85 million deal with the New York Giants.

Schefter apologized on the air shortly after the segment ran.

On Monday, Schefter laughed and told his side of how that happened in an episode of Pardon My Take.

"On that day, in that week, that's like Christmas week to kids. That's like draft week to Kiper and McShay," Schefter said.

"You're in your own world and you're trying to track all the free agent news that's going on," he added. "So I'm sitting at the desk in the middle of NFL Live and they say to me, 'We're going to come to you on Olivier Vernon.' I said, 'OK. Fine. You can come to me on Olivier Vernon. You can come to me on Alshon Jeffery. Whatever I can share with you, I certainly will.' They come to me and it says on the screen 'Olivier Vernon signs with the Jaguars.' Now, you're looking at that and you're first reaction is, 'Goddamn. I got beat on a story.' And you got beat on a story while you're being put on TV to see your reaction for the first time. There's nothing worse than that."

"So they come through, 'Adam, what do you know about this?' The truth of the matter is I don't know a lot about it because I've been trying to track whether he's going to the Giants or the Jaguars or someone else. Now you're telling me that it's out there that he's signed withe the Jaguars. And I go, 'Well, he was talking to Jacksonville and apparently he's made his decision.' Somehow, in a time when everyone's being hasty...Chaps dunked on us."

In his interview with PMT, Schefter also noted that he now takes his phone with him while working out after missing text messages alerting him of the Rams trading for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters