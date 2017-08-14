Jim Irsay Not Sure of Andrew Luck's Status for Start of Season, Never Considered Kaepernick

The Colts might have to prepare to start the season without Andrew Luck behind center.

As the former No. 1 pick recovers from shoulder surgery, owner Jim Irsay says he could be ready by the season opener, or miss the first two weeks, according to Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star.

Luck started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having surgery in January on a shoulder that has been bothering him since September of 2015. At the start of camp, general manager Chris Ballard was expecting Luck to be ready for the season opener Sept. 10.

Doyel reports that the Colts have been considering possible replacements for Luck on the chance he is not ready Week 1, but Irsay said Colin Kaepernick was not on the list.

There has been speculation around the league that Kaepernick is being blackballed because of his national anthem protest last season. There is even a rally scheduled for Aug. 23 in front of the NFL headquarters because the quarterback is still unsigned.

The Colts currently have three quarterbacks on their active roster, and only one of them has played in a regular season game. Scott Tolzien has 128 pass attempts for his career and played in three games for Indianapolis last season, starting in one of them. The other two quarterbacks are Stephen Morris and rookie Phillip Walker.