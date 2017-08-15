How will Adrian Peterson change the Saints offense?

Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett tore his ACL during Monday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Adam Gase announced on Tuesday.

This is just the latest injury to a top Dolphins player, with both Ryan Tannehill and Raekwon McMillan already suffering season-ending ACL injuries. Running backs Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake suffered concussions.

Last season, Lippett started 13 games and led the team with four interceptions. He also recorded 67 tackles.

The Dolphins expected to use Lippett as a back-up option to Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. Alterraun Verner could make the Dolphins' 53-man roster in Lippett's absence.

Miami's next preseason game is on Thursday against the Ravens.