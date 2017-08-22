NFL

NFL Players Union President Eric Winston: NFL Lockout 'Inevitable' For 2021

DeMaurice Smith: NFL Strike or Lockout in 2021 Is 'Almost a Virtual Certainty'
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

NFL players union president and Cincinnati Bengals tackle Eric Winston is anticipating a lockout when the 10-year collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021, he told WCPO's Keenan Singleton. 

“Honestly I don’t care and I don’t think the guys in this locker room care whether this thing’s going to be around in 20 years because none of us are going to be playing,” Winston said.

He added that it could "kill the goose that laid th egg."

The NFL went through a 132–day lockout in 2011 but did not miss any games. One of the biggest issues that will be tackled is how money is split between owners and players. Winston noted that he has met with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and will continue to meet later this year about getting younger players ready for those future discussions.

Watch Winston's full comments below:

Smith also recently told the MMQB's Albert Breer that a lockout is "almost a virtual certainty."

