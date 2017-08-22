Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Tom Savage will be the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien explained Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Savage was in competition with 2017 first-round pick Deshaun Watson for the starting job.

As the starter in Houston's first two preseason games, Savage went 17-for-20 for 167 yards and a touchdown. Watson went 18-for-35 for 281 yards along with two rushing touchdowns in the contests.

Savage started the last two games of the season for the Texans last season, but he suffered a concussion in the season finale, forcing him to miss the postseason.

Savage is going into his fourth season in the NFL.