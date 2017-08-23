Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron weighed in on the Colin Kaepernick situation in an interview with Roland Martin of TV One in Washington D.C., expressing his support for the free agent quarterback.

Kaepernick remains unsigned following last season’s well-publicized national anthem protests, which became a hot-button topic around the league.

“I think he’s getting a raw deal,” Aaron said. “I’ve been watching pro ball a long time, and if you look at all the quarterbacks in the league right now. I think you have to say he is 1-2-3-4...I don’t think anybody can do the things he can do. I just wish somebody would open up and give him a chance to do his thing and say hey, he’s entitled to whatever he did, and let’s forget about it. Let’s get on with it.”

In addition to vouching for his talent, Aaron also said he would love to see more players stand alongside Kaepernick in protest.

“The thing that bothers me about this whole situation is he’s gone to all these camps, and nobody seems to think he stands a chance of being No. 1. Here’s a young player who almost carried a team to the championship, to the Super Bowl...I think that somebody needs to give this young man a chance. I think this decision is coming from the owners. I don’t think it’s coming from general managers.”