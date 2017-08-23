NFL

Giants Waive Michael Bowie Following Domestic Assault Charge

Why Is Odell Beckham Jr.'s Toughness Being Questioned After Hit?
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they have waived offensive lineman Michael Bowie, currently under investigation for alleged domestic assault and battery.

Bowie, 25, did not travel with the team for Monday’s preseason game against the Browns. He turned himself in in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday morning and was released on bond.

“We have waived Michael Bowie,” said general manager Jerry Reese in a statement. “As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael.”

Bowie and his agent are maintaining his innocence. He allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and threw her to the ground while destroying two televisions and punching a hole in a wall. He joined the team in January on a reserve/future contract.

The situation comes a year after the Giants continued to employ former kicker Josh Brown over the course of the preseason and until Oct. 25 despite knowledge of Brown’s history of abusive behavior toward his wife. They cut him only after police released Brown’s written admission of guilt.

