NFL's 'My Cleats, My Cause' Campaign Returning for Week 13 This Season

NFL's 'My Cleats, My Cause' Campaign Returning for Week 13

  • After a successful campaign last season, the NFL is once again allowing players to sport custom cleats in promotion of a charity in Week 13.
Jonathan Jones
2 hours ago

After the success of the NFL’s "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign last season, the league will bring back its popular customized cleats event this season, a league source told The MMQB.

NFL players will be allowed to wear customized cleats that reflect their commitment to charitable causes during Week 13 games. They were allowed to do this during Week 13 last season, in a story first reported by SI.com.

This is part of a continued effort by the league to relax its rigid uniform policy that has long been in place. Earlier this month, a league memo informed teams that players will be allowed to wear personalized cleats during “pre-game activities prior to team warmups.” The memo, first reported by ESPN and obtained by The MMQB, also states players can wear solid black, white or a secondary team color rather than the previous rule of the dominant color that had been declared pre-game by the team.

Furthermore, the league will allow different colored cleats, shoelaces and wristbands during Weeks 5-7 of this season as part of its “Crucial Catch” campaign. Weeks 5-7 fall in the month of October, which since 2009 had been the league’s month for breast cancer awareness. That will change this season as teams and players will be able to choose from various cancers to highlight and support awareness for.

Nearly 500 players supported myriad causes during the “My Cleats, My Cause” campaign last year, from battling diseases and illnesses to supporting clean water and local Boys and Girls Clubs. A league source indicated that no fewer than 1,300 players have expressed interest in the campaign this season. Stories promoting individual player’s causes will begin during Week 8.

Dak Prescott - Huddle Up for Life, an organization that funds colon cancer research. Prescott lost his mom to colon cancer in 2013.
Dak Prescott
Huddle Up for Life, an organization that funds colon cancer research. Prescott lost his mom to colon cancer in 2013.
@dak on Twitter
Ezekiel Elliott - Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas
Ezekiel Elliott
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas
@PatDoneyNBC5 on Twitter
Aaron Rodgers - Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC)
Aaron Rodgers
Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC)
Adidas
Von Miller - Von's Vision, Miller's charity that gives glasses to children in need.
Von Miller
Von's Vision, Miller's charity that gives glasses to children in need.
Adidas
DeAngelo Williams - Breast cancer awareness. Williams lost his mother to breast cancer in 2014.
DeAngelo Williams
Breast cancer awareness. Williams lost his mother to breast cancer in 2014.
@DeAngeloRB on Twitter
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Antonio Brown
Big Brothers Big Sisters
@steelers on Twitter
Drew Brees - The Brees Dream Foundation, which improves the quality of life for cancer patients.
Drew Brees
The Brees Dream Foundation, which improves the quality of life for cancer patients.
drewbrees on Instagram
International Justice Mission
Kirk Cousins
International Justice Mission
kirk.cousins on Instagram
Richard Sherman - Blanket Coverage, Sherman's foundation that provides school supplies and clothing to children in need.
Richard Sherman
Blanket Coverage, Sherman's foundation that provides school supplies and clothing to children in need.
Nike
Emmanuel Sanders - Emmanuel Sanders Foundation, supporting homeless families in America.
Emmanuel Sanders
Emmanuel Sanders Foundation, supporting homeless families in America.
Adidas
Vernon Davis - Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts
Vernon Davis
Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts
@Redskins on Twitter
Jimmy Graham - Angel Flight Soars, which provides free flights for families needing medical treatment.
Jimmy Graham
Angel Flight Soars, which provides free flights for families needing medical treatment.
@darrenrovell on Twitter
Jordan Howard - Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Howard's father, nicknamed "Doc," died from the disease in 2007.
Jordan Howard
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Howard's father, nicknamed "Doc," died from the disease in 2007.
Adidas
Derek Carr - Valley Children's Healthcare and promoting neonatal care.
Derek Carr
Valley Children's Healthcare and promoting neonatal care.
Nike
Larry Fitzgerald - First Down Fund, Fitzgerald's organization that funds positive activities for children.
Larry Fitzgerald
First Down Fund, Fitzgerald's organization that funds positive activities for children.
@azcardinals on Twitter
BB5 Foundation
Blake Bortles
BB5 Foundation
@Jaguars on Twitter
Devon Still - Still Strong Foundation, which fights childhood cancer.
Devon Still
Still Strong Foundation, which fights childhood cancer.
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle
Tyrann Mathieu - RISE, an organization that promotes racial equality and social progress through sports.
Tyrann Mathieu
RISE, an organization that promotes racial equality and social progress through sports.
@RISEtoWIN on Twitter
Jameis Winston - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Jameis Winston
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
tbbuccaneers on Instagram
ALS Association
LeSean McCoy
ALS Association
Nike
DeAndre Hopkins - Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) of Texas
DeAndre Hopkins
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) of Texas
Adidas
Brock Osweiler - Ronald McDonald House, fighting childhood cancer.
Brock Osweiler
Ronald McDonald House, fighting childhood cancer.
Nike
Greg Olsen - The HEARTest Yard, which supports children with congenital heart defects.
Greg Olsen
The HEARTest Yard, which supports children with congenital heart defects.
Nike
CureDuchenne
Clay Matthews
CureDuchenne
Nike
Tyrod Taylor - Olmsted Center for Sight, helping the blind and visually impaired.
Tyrod Taylor
Olmsted Center for Sight, helping the blind and visually impaired.
Nike
Phoenix Children's Hospital
Carson Palmer
Phoenix Children's Hospital
Nike
American Heart Association
Brandin Cooks
American Heart Association
Nike
Delanie Walker - Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
Delanie Walker
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
Adidas
Eric Berry - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an organization that funds Hodgkin's lymphoma research. Berry was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 but is now cancer-free.
Eric Berry
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an organization that funds Hodgkin's lymphoma research. Berry was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 but is now cancer-free.
Adidas
Marcus Peters - Fam 1st Family Foundation, an organization that empowers and educates youth in the Bay Area.
Marcus Peters
Fam 1st Family Foundation, an organization that empowers and educates youth in the Bay Area.
Adidas
Vincent Jackson - Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, an organization that provides support to military families.
Vincent Jackson
Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, an organization that provides support to military families.
Adidas
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Jarvis Landry
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Nike
Doug Baldwin - Southern Youth Sports Association - Pensacola
Doug Baldwin
Southern Youth Sports Association - Pensacola
@DougBaldwinJr on Twitter
American Diabetes Association
Dont'a Hightower
American Diabetes Association
Dont'a Hightower on Sqor Sports
Matt Ryan - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Matt Ryan
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
@AtlantaFalcons/Twitter
Anti-bullying
David Johnson
Anti-bullying
@AZCardinals/Twitter
The best of the NFL's custom cleats for charity in Week 13
Only one player is known to have been fined for his cleats during Week 13 last year. Former Eagles receiver Dorial Green-Beckham wore Yeezy cleats by rapper Kanye West. Green-Beckham claimed he wore the cleats for the Yeezy Foundation, but that didn’t pass with the league and he was fined $6,076 for wearing unapproved cleats.

