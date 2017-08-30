NFL

Report: Texans vs. Cowboys Preseason Game Canceled after Hurricane Harvey

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Surpassed $4 Million
The Houston Texans' Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington has been cancelled so that players may return to Houston to be with their respective families, according to multiple reports including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The Texans have been practicing at the Dallas Cowboys' Star practice facility in Frisco in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Cowboys offered to host the game at AT&T Stadium after the storm hit.

The Texans opted not to travel back to Houston after a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas hard with flooding. Some areas of Houston had a record-setting 51 inches of rain. The storm hit first over the weekend before making a second landfall near the Louisiana and Texas border. At least 10,000 people have been rescued from their homes. The death toll has mounted to 30.

