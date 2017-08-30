NFL

JJ Watt Increases Hurricane Harvey Fundraising Goal to $10 Million

0:47 | NFL
Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Houston Texans star JJ Watt has announced that he has increased his Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising goal to $10 million and plans to distribute supplies to those affected by the storm on Sunday. 

"Please, please keep donating," Watt said. "We are going to try to get to $10 million."

"I want to see that their money is going directly to the people of Houston," he added.

Watt started the fundraiser on Sunday afternoon with an initial goal of $100,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, Watt has raised more than $6 million. He will use the money to purchase food, generators, clothing, water and supplies that will be loaded onto semi trucks. Watt and his teammates will hand them out to the people of Houston.

He shared a new update in a video on Twitter:

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that 33 countries are in a flood-ravaged state and are under federal disaster declarations. More than 8,500 people have been rescued from their homes. Some areas received more than 51.88 inches of rain. CNN reports that at least 19 people have died in the storm.

The Texans are returning to Houston after their Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled so that players could return home to their families.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters