Houston Texans star JJ Watt has announced that he has increased his Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising goal to $10 million and plans to distribute supplies to those affected by the storm on Sunday.

"Please, please keep donating," Watt said. "We are going to try to get to $10 million."

"I want to see that their money is going directly to the people of Houston," he added.

Watt started the fundraiser on Sunday afternoon with an initial goal of $100,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, Watt has raised more than $6 million. He will use the money to purchase food, generators, clothing, water and supplies that will be loaded onto semi trucks. Watt and his teammates will hand them out to the people of Houston.

He shared a new update in a video on Twitter:

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that 33 countries are in a flood-ravaged state and are under federal disaster declarations. More than 8,500 people have been rescued from their homes. Some areas received more than 51.88 inches of rain. CNN reports that at least 19 people have died in the storm.

The Texans are returning to Houston after their Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled so that players could return home to their families.