Saints wide receiver Willie Snead has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, a league spokesman told NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. While the suspension did not become public until today, Schefter reports that the suspension was already reduced from four to three games via a successful appeal by Snead's camp.

Snead, 24, has been a solid contributor for the Saints for the past two seasons. Last year, he caught 72 balls for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Snead's absence should result in an increase in targets for the Saints' other receivers, namely Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr. and Brandon Coleman, the latter of whom will probably benefit most fantasy-wise.

Snead was signed by the Saints as an undrafted out of Ball State free agent after the 2014 NFL draft.