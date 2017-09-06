NFL

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Surpasses $27 Million

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

J.J. Watt might be the best defensive player in the NFL, but literally nothing he has done or will do on the field can ever top what he's done for Houston after the city was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. 

Boosted by a $5 million donation from billionaire Charles Butt—who owns the San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B—the fundraiser Watt launched on Aug. 26 to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey has now topped $27 million.

The fundraiser's initial goal was to raise $200,000, which certainly isn't a paltry sum. But in hindsight, perhaps Watt and the rest of us underestimated humanity's capacity and willingness to help those in need. 

The initial goal was reached within two hours, and it soon became clear that something special was happening. As donations continued to pour in, Watt continued to post thankful videos and increase the fund's goal, but the donations consistently outpaced the new benchmarks. 

Throughout the process, Watt has been clear that he will do everything in his power to ensure that the money goes toward helping the victims directly rather than toward covering administrative costs. He has posted pictures of trucks loaded with supplies and volunteers on their way to providing aid. 

Many celebrities have contributed to the cause; new Houston Rocket Chris Paul raised $50,000, H-Town lover Drake put up $200,000, and both Wal-Mart and Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk gave $1 million. On Tuesday night, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced that the program would donate $1 million to the fund. 

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.

