The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its probe into whether Tom Brady sustained a concussion last season and found no evidence of any wrongdoing by the New England Patriots and no sign that Tom Brady had a concussion, the league announced.

In May, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, told "CBS This Morning" that Brady played through a concussion on his way to winning Super Bowl LI. On Aug. 5, Brady later told reporters that he didn't think that was anyone's business and that he was focused on this year and improving. He declined to say whether Bundchen's comments were true or false.

The NFL issued the following statement:

"The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season. This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady's medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady. This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the protocol by the Patriots' medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots' games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots' medical staff in conducting this review."

Brady turned 40 years old last month. He has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, when he sustained a knee injury in the season opener that kept him out the rest of the year.