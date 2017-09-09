Aaron Donald ended his holdout by reporting to the Los Angeles Rams and taking a physical, but he will not play in the teams' Week 1 matchup vs. the Colts, reports Pro Football Talk.

Donald, 26, did not participate in the Rams' preseason activities as he seeks a contract extension. In the process, he has incurred $1.4 million in fines, but Pro Football Talk reports that the Rams have decided to waive all fines and that Donald will not lose signing bonus money.

Donald will also be paid for Week 1; he would have forfeited his first game check had he not returned before Sunday's kickoff.

Donald and the Rams have no yet agreed on an extension, but Schefter reports that the two sides will continue to discuss a potential deal.

A two-time First-Team All-Pro selection who is widely considered one of the best players in the league, Donald has one year left on his rookie contract, which pays him a base salary of $1.8 million. Donald was a first-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2014 draft.

"He is not ruled out, but right now he's not here," Rams coach Sean McVay told TheRams.com. "Guys are ready to go and we're getting a plan in place and the preparation goes on.

"Fortunately, we've got a bunch of guys that we feel confident in that are ready to step up. Like we said, our message continues to remain the same: If he's here, great, we'll accept him back with open arms. But in the meantime we've got to get ready to play a football game and we know the Colts are getting ready as well."

Tanzel Smart, a rookie sixth-rounder out of Tulane, is listed as the starter in Donald's position on the Rams' Week 1 depth chart.