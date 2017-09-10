Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater drilled a 58-yard field goal to cut down on the Arizona Cardinals lead in the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game but he accidentally hit a camera man in the groin.

The cameraman barely flinched. He just kept rolling the camera. Now that's some serious dedication to the craft.

Camera guy took it right to the family jewels and didn't flinch pic.twitter.com/NeaoAui2to — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2017

Respect the shooter. Respect the game.