NFL

Watch: Cameraman Drilled In Groin By Matt Prater 58-Yard Field Goal

2:22 | NFL
Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater drilled a 58-yard field goal to cut down on the Arizona Cardinals lead in the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game but he accidentally hit a camera man in the groin.

The cameraman barely flinched. He just kept rolling the camera. Now that's some serious dedication to the craft.

Respect the shooter. Respect the game.

