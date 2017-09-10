NFL

Marshawn Lynch Interrupts Post Game Press Conference

Marshawn Lynch made a triumphant return to the NFL, rushing for 76 yards on 18 carries in his first game with the Oakland Raiders.

One of those carries included "Beast Mode" completely running over Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and for good measure he gave the double finger salute to another Titans defender.

After the 26-16 victory, Lynch was back to his antics he was known for during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch interrupted the post game press conference of head coach Jack Del Rio to say "I was available for 3 minutes. They didn't holler at me. I'm good, right?"

Welcome back to the NFL, Beast Mode.

