Expect to see more of DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky soon

Vikings receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are paying tribute to franchise legend Randy Moss on their cleats for the team's Monday night season opener.

The Vikings are inducting Moss into the team's Ring of Honor on Monday night, when Minnesota opens its 2017 regular season against the Saints.

“Just paying tribute, paying respect, he’s coming back, so I wanted to give my respect to him,” Diggs said of his tribute, according to Vikings.com. “Hopefully I get to see him.”

Thielen, a Minnesota native, told Vikings.com that Moss's success "pushed me to play this game and try to play at the highest level because of what he did on the field." Moss played the first seven seasons of his career in Minnesota before stints in Oakland and New England. He played four games for the Vikings in 2010, also bouncing around to the Titans and Patriots that season. He retired after playing the 2012 season with the 49ers.

Moss finished his career with 156 touchdown catches, second only to Jerry Rice.

It's not the first time Diggs has rocked unusual cleats during a game. For a preseason game at Seattle, the receiver wore Starbucks-themed boots.