NFL

Vikings' Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen Paying Tribute to Randy Moss with Custom Cleats

2:14 | NFL
Expect to see more of DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky soon
Stanley Kay
23 minutes ago

Vikings receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are paying tribute to franchise legend Randy Moss on their cleats for the team's Monday night season opener. 

The Vikings are inducting Moss into the team's Ring of Honor on Monday night, when Minnesota opens its 2017 regular season against the Saints. 

“Just paying tribute, paying respect, he’s coming back, so I wanted to give my respect to him,” Diggs said of his tribute, according to Vikings.com. “Hopefully I get to see him.”

Thielen, a Minnesota native, told Vikings.com that Moss's success "pushed me to play this game and try to play at the highest level because of what he did on the field." Moss played the first seven seasons of his career in Minnesota before stints in Oakland and New England. He played four games for the Vikings in 2010, also bouncing around to the Titans and Patriots that season. He retired after playing the 2012 season with the 49ers.   

Moss finished his career with 156 touchdown catches, second only to Jerry Rice. 

It's not the first time Diggs has rocked unusual cleats during a game. For a preseason game at Seattle, the receiver wore Starbucks-themed boots

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters