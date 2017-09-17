NFL

Watch: Jaguars Fans Dive Into Pool Of Mayo, New Tailgate Tradition Is Born

2:38 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: T.Y. Hilton, Buck Allen and Cooper Kupp
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Just when you thought that you've seen it all, the Jaguars fans have come up with one of the strangest tailgate moves. Before Sunday afternoon's game against the Tennessee Titans, fans gathered in a parking lot to watch a grown man jump into a swimming pool filled with mayonnaise.

Here at Extra Mustard, we cover any crossover between condiments and sports. This one is certainly new and creative.

Watch a Jaguars fan pretty much do a swanton bomb into the pool of mayo:

If this was scored like Olympic diving, we give that a 10.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters