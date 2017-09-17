Just when you thought that you've seen it all, the Jaguars fans have come up with one of the strangest tailgate moves. Before Sunday afternoon's game against the Tennessee Titans, fans gathered in a parking lot to watch a grown man jump into a swimming pool filled with mayonnaise.

Here at Extra Mustard, we cover any crossover between condiments and sports. This one is certainly new and creative.

Watch a Jaguars fan pretty much do a swanton bomb into the pool of mayo:

If you'd told me at Harvard that I'd be getting paid to judge a mayonnaise belly flop contest at a Jags tailgate, I woulda said... perfect pic.twitter.com/293JE7dGkZ — Francis (@francisbarstool) September 17, 2017

If this was scored like Olympic diving, we give that a 10.