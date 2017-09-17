NFL

Report: Jerry Jones Impeding Roger Goodell Contract Extension Talks

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
26 minutes ago

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has "impeded" contract extension negotiations for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

According to the report, Jones is being labeled as the reason that Goodell has not completed the contract extension. It was thought that Goodell would have a new deal by the team this NFL season started.

A conference call with the league's compensation committee is expected to take place on Wednesday.

"This is about money and a guy (Goodell) making way too much money on a grossly stupid contract for the job," a source told ESPN.com.

Goodell, 58, has been the top executive in the nation's most popular sport since Sept. 1, 2006, when he succeeded Paul Tagliabue.

Goodell's current contract ends in 2019 and his new deal would extend him until the year 2024, according to a report last month from the Sports Business Journal.

The new deal could be similar past deals, if approved, with compensation exceeding $30 million.

Goodell made $44 million in the 2013–14 fiscal year and $34 million the next year. His salary and bonuses don't have to be reported anymore as the NFL dropped from being a tax-exempt, not-for-profit company in 2015.

