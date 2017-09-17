NFL

Tom Brady on Colin Kaepernick: 'I Hope He Gets a Shot'

Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says that Colin Kaepernick is qualified for an NFL job.

Brady is the latest NFL player to comment on the free-agent quarterback, who has not been signed to an active roster, despite belief that he is better than some of the quarterback who have jobs.

Brady spoke to "CBS This Morning" and was asked if he thinks Kaepernick can play again in the NFL.

"I sure hope so," Brady said. "I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl.

"He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player," Brady added. "And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Kaepernick took a knee before the playing of the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and racial injustice and has said he would stand for the anthem this season when he is signed by a team.

