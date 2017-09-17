NFL

You Should Feel Really Bad for Younghoe Koo, Who Missed Another Last-Second FG

It’s been a heartbreaking start to Younghoe Koo’s feel-good story.

Koo, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern, is the fourth South Korea-born player in NFL history and didn’t know what football was until he was 12. He beat out Josh Lambo in training camp for the Chargers’ starting gig at kicker, but it’s been a nightmare for the loveable underdog ever since.

One week after his potential game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt was blocked, Koo had his shot at redemption. He found himself once again kicking from 44 yards out with the clock approaching all zeroes, but this time it was for the win.

His game-winning attempt went wide right, as the Chargers fell to the Dolphins 19-17 and dropped to 0-2 on the season.

It’s certainly easy to wonder if Koo will have a job come Monday. It’s possible that the snake-bitten Chargers have simply cursed him—a team that is now 4-11 in one-score games since the start of the 2016 season (the next closest team has eight such losses, per NFL Research).

Regardless, we’ll still be rooting for him, whether it’s still in Los Angeles or at his next stop. 

