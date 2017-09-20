NFL

DeMaurice Smith Re-elected as NFLPA Executive Director

DeMaurice Smith was re-elected unanimously as the NFL Players Association executive director on Tuesday, which will keep him at the position through 2021.

The 14–0 vote by the selection committee ensures that Smith will be around for the next set of talks to reach agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The current CBA expires in 2021.

"This union is centered on player leadership. I am proud of their commitment, humbled by their trust in me and honored to serve. There is more work to be done," Smith said in a tweet.

The 53–year–old Smith, who was first elected executive director in 2009, has said he expects a lockout or strike in 2021 to be an "almost a virtual certainty."

There hasn't been a player work stoppage in the NFL since 1987, which some players participated in a three-week strike forcing owners and general manager to fill rosters missing striking players with replacements.

