Rapper Jay-Z has reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at Super Bowl LI in February, according to TheSource.com. The NFL tells ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio that the league hasn't finalized its plans for a performer and is coordinating the announcement.

Last year's Super Bowl halftime performance was by Lady Gaga after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

At a recent concert in New York City, Jay-Z dedicated his song, "The Story of O.J." to free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who decided to protest the national anthem before football games in order to raise awareness of social injustice in America. Many believe that Kaepenick's activism is part of the reason why many NFL teams have passed on him.

His wife, Beyonce, has performed at Super Bowl XLVII and Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl LI will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.