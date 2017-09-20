NFL

J.J. Watt's Finger Is Broken 'But Not Bad' Ahead Of Game vs. Patriots

1:44 | NFL
Tiki Barber: Here's What Cowboys Should Do About Ezekiel Elliott
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt says that his finger is broken but shouldn't stop him from playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

"It's an injury that doesn't bother me whole lot because I didn't have use of finger for a long time," Watt said. "I tore a tendon a few years back on it. So, it wasn't very useful anyway."

Watt injured the finger in the Texans' 13–9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He told reporters after the game that he still had to check to see if his finger was attached to his hand.

He injured his left ring finger in the season opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is coming off a season in which he only played in three games due to back injuries.

The Texans play the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

