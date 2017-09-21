NFL

Aaron Hernandez's Family Suing NFL, Patriots

CTE examination on Aaron Hernandez's brain could have huge legal ramifications
After discovering that Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of Stage III Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Jose Baez, an attorney for Hernandez, is suing the NFL and the New England Patriots on behalf of Hernandez's daughter. 

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murdering Odin Lloyd when he was found to have committed suicide in his cell in April. Baez announced on Thursday that researchers had found “the most severe case [of CTE] they had ever seen in someone of Aaron’s age,” reports the New York Times

Hernandez's family said the former tight end had early brain atrophy, or shrinkage, and large perforations in the septum pellucidum, a central membrane.

What legal impact could the potential discovery of CTE in Aaron Hernandez's brain have?

The Times' report did not specify what Baez is seeking from the lawsuit, but the discover of CTE could benefit Hernandez' ex-fiancee and daughter.

The NFL reached a class-action settlement with ex-NFL players in 2013, and players who were found to have CTE under the age of 40 could collect up to $4 million. But players who died after the settlement was approved in April 2015 are not entitled to a reward, though the Hernandez could seek a special exception, according to the The New York Times

