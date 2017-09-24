Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers was the only player not seen on the field before the national anthem before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The rest of the appeared of the players stood on the sideline during the anthem. Peppers later appeared on the field after the anthem.

President Donald Trump's comments on Friday calling for players to be fired for those who wanted to participate in national anthem protest met with swift reaction with most of the league's team executives putting out statement condemning the comments.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

More than 3/4 of the league's owners have mad a statement regarding Trump's comments.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has not made a statement, but former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who attended Sunday's game called Trump's comments "disgraceful."

“To single out any particular group of players and call them SOB’s, to me that is insulting and disgraceful. So I think the players deserve credit for what they do,” Tagliabue said.