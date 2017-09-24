NFL

Julius Peppers Remained in Panthers Locker Room During Anthem

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
15 minutes ago

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers was the only player not seen on the field before the national anthem before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The rest of the appeared of the players stood on the sideline during the anthem. Peppers later appeared on the field after the anthem.

President Donald Trump's comments on Friday calling for players to be fired for those who wanted to participate in national anthem protest met with swift reaction with most of the league's team executives putting out statement condemning the comments.

More than 3/4 of the league's owners have mad a statement regarding Trump's comments.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has not made a statement, but former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who attended Sunday's game called Trump's comments "disgraceful."

“To single out any particular group of players and call them SOB’s, to me that is insulting and disgraceful. So I think the players deserve credit for what they do,” Tagliabue said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters