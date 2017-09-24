NFL

Texans: What Players Protested

Scooby Axson
Sunday September 24th, 2017

Houston Texans players locked arms and stood side-by-side during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team's chief operatinng officer, Cal McNair, joined the players on the sidelines.

President Donald Trump's comments on Friday calling for players to be fired for those who wanted to participate in national anthem protest met with swift reaction with most of the league's team executives putting out statement condemning the comments.

"The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families," Texans owner Bob McNair said in a statement. "The comments made by the President were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now. I hope the reaction from our players results in positive action for our league, our communities and our country as a whole to make a positive difference in our society."

"Texans players are caring, intelligent men who do so much good, as was shown in the past month when our city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey," McNair continued. "I have never been more proud of our players and our team than during this time. It was a display of what is truly possible when we all work together. We will continue to support our players to work together to promote the values of respect and unity."

