Jaguars Rub It In vs. Ravens, Execute Perfect Fake Punt Leading 37-0

Jacksonville Jaguars don't want to hear anything about sportsmanship and gave the Baltimore Ravens more reason to be upset during Sunday's game in London.

Leading 37-0 with time winding down in the third quarter, Jacksonville lined up to punt and then used a direct snap to running back Corey Grant who promptly ran virtually untouched down the right sideline for a 59–yard gain.

The gain set the Jaguars up at the three-yard line and on the very next play running back Leonard Fournette plowed in for the touchdown to make the score 44-0

The Ravens came into the game giving up only five points per game in two victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

