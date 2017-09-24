Jaguars Rub It In vs. Ravens, Execute Perfect Fake Punt Leading 37-0
Jacksonville Jaguars don't want to hear anything about sportsmanship and gave the Baltimore Ravens more reason to be upset during Sunday's game in London.
Leading 37-0 with time winding down in the third quarter, Jacksonville lined up to punt and then used a direct snap to running back Corey Grant who promptly ran virtually untouched down the right sideline for a 59–yard gain.
DOUG MARRONE IS A SAVAGE.— Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 24, 2017
NFG
4th and 1 Fake Punt up 37-0#Jaguars #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/MQS0ja02LC
The gain set the Jaguars up at the three-yard line and on the very next play running back Leonard Fournette plowed in for the touchdown to make the score 44-0
The Ravens came into the game giving up only five points per game in two victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.