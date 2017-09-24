Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Jacksonville Jaguars don't want to hear anything about sportsmanship and gave the Baltimore Ravens more reason to be upset during Sunday's game in London.

Leading 37-0 with time winding down in the third quarter, Jacksonville lined up to punt and then used a direct snap to running back Corey Grant who promptly ran virtually untouched down the right sideline for a 59–yard gain.

DOUG MARRONE IS A SAVAGE.

NFG

4th and 1 Fake Punt up 37-0#Jaguars #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/MQS0ja02LC — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 24, 2017

The gain set the Jaguars up at the three-yard line and on the very next play running back Leonard Fournette plowed in for the touchdown to make the score 44-0

The Ravens came into the game giving up only five points per game in two victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.