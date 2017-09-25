Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will have surgery on a broken arm suffered during Sunday's game against the New York Giants, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Sproles also tore his ACL on the same play and will have surgery on his knee at a later date.

Sproles was injured during the first half of Philadelphia's 24–21 win after a hit from Giants safety Darian Thompson.

The 34-year-old Sproles, in his fourth season with the Eagles, had 15 carries for 61 yards this season.

Sproles has said that he plans on the 2017 season to be his last in the NFL.