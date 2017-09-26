Trump Says 'Big Progress' Made After Cowboys' Pre-Anthem Protest, Then Slams NFL Ratings

Donald Trump says 'Big progress being made' after Cowboys' pre-anthem protest

Scooby Axson
September 26, 2017

President Donald Trump wasted no time this morning in railing against the NFL and its ratings, saying that viewership for the nation's most popular sport is down.

Trump tweeted "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected."

The tweet followed a weekend which saw more than 250 NFL players take a knee before the national anthem after Trump's comments on Friday calling for NFL players to be fired if they did not stand for the anthem.

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones displayed their unity as a team by kneeling on the field before their road against the Arizona Cardinals.

The president praised the Cowboys for standing up before the national anthem. 

Trump said the booing at the Monday night game when the Cowboys took a knee "was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger."

