Week 4 Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Week 3 proved to be a mixed bag on the stream, but anyone who rode with Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson came out ahead. He finished as our top performer, putting up 22.14 fantasy points, followed by a decent return outing from Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins with 8.1 PPR points.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s Schedule-Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season continues to progress and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when coming up with weekly streamers.

To provide advice that you can actually use, candidates for streaming must be available in at least 50% of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Texans vs. Titans (15% owned)

Watson carved up the New England defense a week ago, and looked great doing it, racking up 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as 41 rushing yards on eight carries. There is obvious chemistry between Watson and his receiving corps, an impressive feat for a rookie quarterback after two starts. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins is averaging 14.5 PPR points with the rookie under center, and tight end Ryan Griffin put up the fourth-highest points among tight ends in Week 3 after taking over for an injured C.J. Fiedorowicz. Watson may be young, but Bill O’Brien isn’t holding him back, opening up the full playbook for the Clemson product.

Houston is home in Week 4 against a Tennessee that has allowed an aFPA is 21.7 to opposing quarterbacks, fifth-worst in the league thus far.

Jared Goff, Rams at Cowboys (12% owned)

Goff enjoyed the best game of his young career a week ago, for 292 yards and three touchdowns, good for 23.58 fantasy points. Goff and the Rams head to Dallas this week, where they will take on a Cowboys defense that surrendered 380 yards of total offense to Denver in Week 2, and allowed Cardinals’ quarterback Carson Palmer to score 21.7 fantasy points last Monday night.

Goff has taken advantage of all the new talent around him in Los Angeles this year. Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods both racked up seven targets in the win over the 49ers last week, while Todd Gurley looks like a new man this year, especially in the passing game. Add Cooper Kupp to the mix, and Sean McVay has something interesting brewing in his first year as Rams head coach.

Andy Dalton, Bengals at Browns (46% owned)

I can almost hear the groans at the thought of streaming Dalton, but forget about the first two weeks of the season. In the Bengals first game with Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator, Dalton threw for 212 yards, 7.85 yards per attempt and two touchdowns, nearly leading his team to an upset of the Packers. He also gets a great matchup in the first battle of Ohio of the 2017 season.

Jacoby Brissett torched the Browns in Week 3 to the tune 259 yards, one passing touchdown, and two rushing scores.. The Browns are dead last at defending the quarterback position, according to aFPA, allowing an average of 26.4 points to opposing signal callers. This game sets up perfectly for the Bengals first win of the season, and, if the Bengals do emerge victorious, Dalton will have a useful fantasy day.

Other options: Jay Cutler, Dolphins vs. Saints (34% owned), Blake Bortles, Jaguars at Jets (15% owned).

Tight Ends

Jared Cook, Raiders at Broncos (40% owned)

Despite Oakland’s anemic offense in Week 3, Cook still came through with six catches for 43 yards and a score. In Week 4, the Raiders clash with the Broncos in Denver in what could be a huge game in the AFC West standings. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league, though they have struggled with tight ends this year. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Broncos have an aFPA of 15.6 PPR points against tight ends, the ninth higherst in the league, including a 25.7-point performance from Jason Witten in Week 2. Cook should have plenty of opportunity, with the strength of the Broncos pass defense out wide.

Ryan Griffin, Texans vs. Titans (1% owned)

With C.J. Fiedorowicz on IR, Houston’s starting role at tight end belongs to Griffin. He had quite the debut in Week 3, catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee gave up a combined 28.5 points to Seattle tight ends in Week 3, with Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson putting up 14.2 and 14.3 PPR points, respectively. Heading into Week 4, the Titans aFPA against tight ends sits at 12.9 PPR points, the 11th worst in the league. Watson has been pushing the ball down field more than the average rookie quarterback, but Griffin still gives him an important outlet in the middle of the field on short and intermediate routes.

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers vs. Giants (40% owned)

Brate delievered a touchdown for his owners last week, to go along with four catches and 33 yards. He gets a great matchup in Week 4 with a Gaints defense that has allowed an aFPA of 18.4 to the tight end position, fifth-worst in the league. Through two games, the fourth-year tight end has been targeted more than rookie O.J. Howard, retaining the trust of Jameis Winston.

Other options: Charles Clay, Bills @ Falcons (21% owned) Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets vs. Jaguars (4% owned).

Defenses

Cincinnati Bengals, at Browns (45% owned)

The Bengals get Vontaze Burfict back this week from a three-game suspension, and not a moment too soon. He elevates the entire unit by holding down the middle of the defense, making the play calls, and generally serving as one of the group’s best playmakers.

The defense had its best game of the season last week, sacking Aaron Rodgers six times. Now, it heads to Cleveland to face rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who threw three picks in Week 3. The Browns rank in the bottom five when it comes to aFPA against defenses, with an average of 12.8 points allowed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Giants (25% owned)

The Giants offense finally came to life in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 3 loss to the Eagles, scoring 24 points, highlighted by a pair of touchdown catches by Odell Beckham. Still, this is a mistake-prone offense with an offensive line that has repeatedly put Eli Manning in trouble. Robert Ayers and Gerald McCoy should be able exploit that and get tons of pressure up front. The Buccaneers are playing at home and are favored by three points, both of which are generally good conditions for a fantasy defense.

Detroit Lions, at Vikings (22% owned)

It might surprise you to learn that the Lions are the highest scoring defense/special teams through the season’s first three weeks, racking up eight sacks, seven interceptions and three special touchdowns. The Lions head to Minnesota this week for a crucial NFC North clash, with the winner guaranteed to be, at worst, tied for first place. Sam Bradford’s status remains up in the air for Week 4, but, for now, fantasy owners should consider Case Keenum the starter. While Keenum looked great last week, he has been a turnover machine in his career (20 interceptions in 28 career games), and threw 11 interceptions to nine touchdowns last year.

Other options: Tennessee Titans, at Texans (12% owned), Atlanta Falcons, vs. Bills (32% owned).