NFL

Drew Brees: Saints Will Kneel Together Before Anthem at Wembley, Stand for Song

1:06 | NFL
Saints Players Explain Thought Process Concerning Approach to National Anthem
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

The Saints plan to kneel as a team "in solidarity" prior to the national anthem Sunday before standing for the song, quarterback Drew Brees said

Brees tweeted the gesture was "a way to show respect to all." The Saints are set to play the Dolphins in London on Sunday. 

Several Saints declined to stand for the anthem last Sunday after President Trump called for NFL players who protest to be fired, labeling them a "son of a b----." 

Among the players who sat for the anthem last week were safety Rafael Bush, safety Kenny Vaccaro, safety Chris Banjo, defensive end Alex Okafor, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Adrian Peterson, running back Alvin Kamara, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Brandon Coleman. 

NFL
Before Thursday night's game between the Bears and Packers, each team linked arms during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner." 

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium. 

