The Saints plan to kneel as a team "in solidarity" prior to the national anthem Sunday before standing for the song, quarterback Drew Brees said.

Brees tweeted the gesture was "a way to show respect to all." The Saints are set to play the Dolphins in London on Sunday.

Several Saints declined to stand for the anthem last Sunday after President Trump called for NFL players who protest to be fired, labeling them a "son of a b----."

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017

Among the players who sat for the anthem last week were safety Rafael Bush, safety Kenny Vaccaro, safety Chris Banjo, defensive end Alex Okafor, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Adrian Peterson, running back Alvin Kamara, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Brandon Coleman.

Before Thursday night's game between the Bears and Packers, each team linked arms during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner."

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium.