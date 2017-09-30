NFL

Danny Trevathan Suspended Two Games for Hit on Davante Adams

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is suspended fo two games after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams, the league announced Saturday.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Trevathan will appeal the suspension.

Late in Thursday's contest between the Bears and Packers, Adams caught a pass short of the first down, and as he was wrapped up and being pushed backward, Trevathan came in from the side and hit Adams in the head.

Trevathan was penalized for the hit, but he was not ejected from the game.

Adams was down on the field for a few minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. As he was rolled out of the stadium, he gave a thumbs up to the crowd. He was diagnosed with a concussion after spending the night inn the hospital.

The Bears are 1-3 and their next two games are against the Vikings and the Ravens.

