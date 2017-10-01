NFL

O.J. Simpson Released From Nevada Prison

0:48 | NFL
Report: O.J. Simpson Could Be Released on Parole as Early as Monday
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson was released from prison early Sunday morning after serving nearly a decade behind bars for a robbery and kidnapping stemming from an attempt to retrieve his items he claimed were stolen from him.

The Nevada Department of Corrections say that Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada and was picked up by an unidentified driver.

"I don't have any information on where he's going," said state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast.

Prison officials released video of Simpson being told to leave through an open door. Simpson was wearing a baseball cap, denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Simpson has said he wants to move back to Florida, where he resided before being sent to prison in Nevada. But Florida's attorney general said the state didn't want him to live there.

"The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option," Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on Friday. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

Simpson, 70, was convicted of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in 2008 after authorities says he and several other associates robbed men at a a Las Vegas casino hotel room in trying to retrieve memorabilia and personal items.

Those items went missing after Simpson was found not guilty in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters