O.J. Simpson Released From Nevada Prison

Report: O.J. Simpson Could Be Released on Parole as Early as Monday

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson was released from prison early Sunday morning after serving nearly a decade behind bars for a robbery and kidnapping stemming from an attempt to retrieve his items he claimed were stolen from him.

The Nevada Department of Corrections say that Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada and was picked up by an unidentified driver.

"I don't have any information on where he's going," said state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast.

Prison officials released video of Simpson being told to leave through an open door. Simpson was wearing a baseball cap, denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Simpson has said he wants to move back to Florida, where he resided before being sent to prison in Nevada. But Florida's attorney general said the state didn't want him to live there.

"The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option," Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on Friday. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

Simpson, 70, was convicted of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in 2008 after authorities says he and several other associates robbed men at a a Las Vegas casino hotel room in trying to retrieve memorabilia and personal items.

Those items went missing after Simpson was found not guilty in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families.