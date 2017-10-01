Watch: O.J. Simpsons Speaks As A Free Man For First Time Since Parole

O.J. Simpson chatted with a camera man at a gas station after being paroled.

Chris Chavez
October 01, 2017

O.J. Simpson was captured on camera and spoke for the first time since being released from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. local time from Lovelock Correctional Center in Northern Nevada. He was captured on camera at a gas station in the back of a white SUV in Amargosa Valley. The camera man asked, "Juice, how's it feel to be out?"

Here's what O.J. Simpson had to say, according to the video from the New York Post.

"Y'all stalking me? Jesus, man...I’m in a car for the last five hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out? Hey, man, I’ve been in nowhere U.S.A. for the last nine years doing nothing. Nothing has changed in my life. What do you guys, expect? Please can I have a break, here? God bless, take care guys. Yeah, nothing's changed.”​

Watch the video below:

Simpson was granted parole in July due to good behavior. He faces parole supervision for five years.

