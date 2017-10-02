NFL

Andrew Luck (Shoulder) Will Return to Practice This Week

Connor Grossman
2 hours ago

Ten months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, Andrew Luck will finally return to practice this week.

Colts GM Chris Ballard told Mike Chappel of WTTV that Luck will "slowly" get worked into practices this week. 

"We’ve got a plan in place to where we want him to start getting him reps," Ballard said to Chappel, "and then, in time as we can get him incorporated back into team work and all that, we’ll get him back on the field.’’

Initially the Colts hoped Luck would be healthy enough to start Week 1, but backup Jacoby Brissett is gearing up to start again for Week 5. Indianapolis will host the 49ers on Sunday. Chappel noted that Luck will "almost certainly" need "two or three weeks" of practice before returning to game action, making a return most likely at the end of October. 

Indianapolis is 1-3, and its 1,063 yards of total offense rank second to last in the NFL.

