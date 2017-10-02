Watch: Tom Petty's Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show

Singer Tom Petty is dead at 66 years old after suffering a full cardiac arrest and being found unconscious in his Malibu home on Sunday night. He was transported to Santa Monica Hospital and was put on life support before being removed. He was 66 years old.

Petty played with his band, The Heartbreakers, during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona in 2008. His is famous for his songs American Girl, Free Fallin', Breakdown and many more. The New York Giants won that Super Bowl on the incredible catch by David Tyree to prevent an undefeated season by the New England Patriots.

During the haltfime show he performed, American Girl; I Won't Back Down; Free Fallin' and Runnin' Down A Dream

You can watch the full performance below:

Petty recently concluded three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to complete the Heartbreakers' 40th anniversary tour.