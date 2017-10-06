Colin Kaepernick tweeted a video of him talking about the value of activism to the freshman class of students at DREAM Charter School in Harlem on Thursday.

The video also showed him donating backpacks to students at the school.

The tweet said "I was in Harlem w @nessnitty having a great conversation w/ the freshmen class @wearedream. You all motivate me. Enjoy your new backpacks," followed by the raised fist emoji.

Only a few short clips are included in the video, but the video opens with Kaepernick discussing the importance of speaking out against injustice.

In an Instagram post from DREAM that was reposted by Know Your Rights, the account said Kaepernick donated $25,000 to the school a few weeks ago. The free–agent quarterback stopped by with radio DJ and girlfriend Nessa Diab to talk Thursday.

Know Your Rights is the campaign Kaepernick started in to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Several other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew this season after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.