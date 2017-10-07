The Colts unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Manning attended the ceremony, along with a host of former Colts players and coaches, including Tony Dungy.

Also in attendance: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and comedian David Letterman, an Indiana native and a big Colts fan. Letterman spoke during the ceremony on Saturday.

Manning retired in 2016 after 17 seasons in the NFL, including 13 with the Colts. He led Indianapolis to a Super Bowl title in 2006-07.

Manning finished his career with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns, both NFL records.