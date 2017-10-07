The Colts unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday.
The Colts unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Manning attended the ceremony, along with a host of former Colts players and coaches, including Tony Dungy.
#ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/AR3P4CfKK1— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2017
Good to see the old gang back together! #ThankYouPeyton #Colts pic.twitter.com/ZxUfsdybod— Carlie Irsay (@cirsay) October 7, 2017
Also in attendance: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and comedian David Letterman, an Indiana native and a big Colts fan. Letterman spoke during the ceremony on Saturday.
Peyton's Special Guest: David Letterman #ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/CyEr1NOFId— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2017
Manning retired in 2016 after 17 seasons in the NFL, including 13 with the Colts. He led Indianapolis to a Super Bowl title in 2006-07.
Manning finished his career with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns, both NFL records.