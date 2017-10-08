Colin Kaepernick Tells Jason La Canfora: I'll Go Anywhere To Work Out For A Team

Colin Kaepernick is working out in remote fields in New Jersey and getting up at 4 a.m.

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora spoke with NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick off-camera on Saturday night and provided an update on his free agency status. 

"My primary takeaway is that his sole focus right now is on being a quarterback," Kaepernick said. "His life's work, as much as it has been in the community, is also being done in darkness in remote fields in New Jersey throwing hundreds of passes a day. This man is getting up at 4 a.m. He's getting in an Uber in New York City. He;s found a spot in New Jersey where he can work out doing on-field work there for several hours."

Kapeernick told La Canfora that he is willing to travel anywhere to work out for any NFL team. He also reached out to the Tennessee Titans after Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. The Titans did not advance any talks.

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. No team has engaged in contract talks or worked him out. Many believe that his decision to start the national anthem protests in the NFL to raise awareness of racial injustice in America have made teams turn away from him.

Kaepernick told La Canfora that he plans on standing for the national anthem, if given the opportunity.

Watch La Canfora's report below:

In 69 NFL games, Kaepernick has recorded 72 touchdowns with 30 interceptions and 12,291 yards in 69 NFL games

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters