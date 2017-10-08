CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora spoke with NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick off-camera on Saturday night and provided an update on his free agency status.

"My primary takeaway is that his sole focus right now is on being a quarterback," Kaepernick said. "His life's work, as much as it has been in the community, is also being done in darkness in remote fields in New Jersey throwing hundreds of passes a day. This man is getting up at 4 a.m. He's getting in an Uber in New York City. He;s found a spot in New Jersey where he can work out doing on-field work there for several hours."

Kapeernick told La Canfora that he is willing to travel anywhere to work out for any NFL team. He also reached out to the Tennessee Titans after Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. The Titans did not advance any talks.

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. No team has engaged in contract talks or worked him out. Many believe that his decision to start the national anthem protests in the NFL to raise awareness of racial injustice in America have made teams turn away from him.

Kaepernick told La Canfora that he plans on standing for the national anthem, if given the opportunity.

Watch La Canfora's report below:

After sitting down with Colin Kaepernick for several hours, @JasonLaCanfora says the QB is still actively trying to play in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R9qTIZ7EQl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2017

In 69 NFL games, Kaepernick has recorded 72 touchdowns with 30 interceptions and 12,291 yards in 69 NFL games