New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning underwent an X-ray on his neck after the team's loss the San Diego Chargers on Sunday afternoon, according to the New York Daily News. The X-ray came out clean.

Manning told reporters that he did not have a concussion after he took a knee to the head in the fourth quarter from teammate Ereck Flowers.

Manning finished the game with 58.3% of passes completed for 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Giants' offense suffered a major blow with Odell Beckham Jr. fracturing his ankle, Dwayne Harris fracturing his foot and Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall suffering ankle injuries.

The Giants are now 0–5 on the season. The Chargers collected their first victory and improved to 1–5.