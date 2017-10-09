WATCH: Bears Unleash Quite Possibly Most Beautiful Two-Point Conversion Play Ever

The Bears were down two points to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. No problem, Chicago only ran quite possibly the most beautiful play in NFL history.

Max Meyer
October 09, 2017

John Fox-coached teams aren’t exactly known for their offensive creativity. That is, until, the Bears unleashed quite possibly the most beautiful two-point conversion in NFL history.

With the Bears trailing 17-15 in the fourth quarter on Monday night against the Vikings, Chicago offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains dialed up this bad boy.

It certainly helps that the more mobile Mitchell Trubisky—the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft—was the one running to the end zone instead of Mike Glennon. But the secret ingredient for this gorgeous play is that tight end Zach Miller—who Jordan Howard handed the ball off to and later pitches it to Trubisky—was a college option quarterback at Nebraska-Omaha.

Sorry Vikings, but your duck, duck, goose touchdown celebration is no longer the most fun display of the night. 

Chicago also scored its first touchdown of the night on a fake punt. Here’s hoping that Trubisky’s debut is just the start of a more exciting and creative Bears team.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters