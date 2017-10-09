John Fox-coached teams aren’t exactly known for their offensive creativity. That is, until, the Bears unleashed quite possibly the most beautiful two-point conversion in NFL history.

With the Bears trailing 17-15 in the fourth quarter on Monday night against the Vikings, Chicago offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains dialed up this bad boy.

It certainly helps that the more mobile Mitchell Trubisky—the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft—was the one running to the end zone instead of Mike Glennon. But the secret ingredient for this gorgeous play is that tight end Zach Miller—who Jordan Howard handed the ball off to and later pitches it to Trubisky—was a college option quarterback at Nebraska-Omaha.

Sorry Vikings, but your duck, duck, goose touchdown celebration is no longer the most fun display of the night.

Chicago also scored its first touchdown of the night on a fake punt. Here’s hoping that Trubisky’s debut is just the start of a more exciting and creative Bears team.