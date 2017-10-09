Raiders Expect QB Derek Carr Will Be Able To Return Vs. Chargers.

Derek Carr is expected to return next week. 

Chris Chavez
October 09, 2017

The Oakland Raiders are anticipating quarterback Derek Carr to return next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carr missed Sunday's 30–17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a transverse process fracture in his back. He has thrown for 753 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

EJ Manuel started in his place and finished the day with 13 of 26 passes completed for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders are 2–3 and sit in third place in the AFC West.

