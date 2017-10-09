The Oakland Raiders are anticipating quarterback Derek Carr to return next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carr missed Sunday's 30–17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a transverse process fracture in his back. He has thrown for 753 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

EJ Manuel started in his place and finished the day with 13 of 26 passes completed for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders are 2–3 and sit in third place in the AFC West.