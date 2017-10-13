The NFLPA filed Friday a petition with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a rehearing in the case of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

If granted, the mandate to reinstate Elliott’s suspension would be stayed, allowing Elliott to play for the Cowboys until his rehearing. The NFLPA announced it would also file a motion to recall that mandate. The Players Association contended that the initial mandate came improperly and continues to push for Elliott to be able to play until the legal proceedings resolve completely.

In a 2–1 decision on Thursday, the court ruled the initial injunction filed by the NFLPA was premature because at the time it was filed, Elliott's appeal to the NFL had not been decided. That meant the measures agreed upon in the collective bargaining agreement had not been exhausted. That meant the temporary restraining order (TRO) Elliott had in Texas allowing him to forgo the NFL's suspension was halted, and he is currently serving his six-game suspension through Nov. 24.

The suspension pertains to a domestic violence case involving Elliott and his ex-girlfriend taking place in July 2016. Elliott was never charged and has continued to deny any wrongdoing. He was initially suspended in August before being granted an injunction.

Elliott has 393 rushing yards in four games for the Cowboys this season. Dallas is on bye this week, with Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden the Cowboys’ other running backs on the roster set to take over for Elliott if he is barred from playing next week.