NFLPA Files Petition for Ezekiel Elliott Rehearing, Could Lead to Stay of Suspension

If successful, the rehearing could lead to a stay of Elliott’s six-game suspension.

By Jeremy Woo
October 13, 2017

The NFLPA filed Friday a petition with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a rehearing in the case of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

If granted, the mandate to reinstate Elliott’s suspension would be stayed, allowing Elliott to play for the Cowboys until his rehearing. The NFLPA announced it would also file a motion to recall that mandate. The Players Association contended that the initial mandate came improperly and continues to push for Elliott to be able to play until the legal proceedings resolve completely.

In a 2–1 decision on Thursday, the court ruled the initial injunction filed by the NFLPA was premature because at the time it was filed, Elliott's appeal to the NFL had not been decided. That meant the measures agreed upon in the collective bargaining agreement had not been exhausted. That meant the temporary restraining order (TRO) Elliott had in Texas allowing him to forgo the NFL's suspension was halted, and he is currently serving his six-game suspension through Nov. 24.

The suspension pertains to a domestic violence case involving Elliott and his ex-girlfriend taking place in July 2016. Elliott was never charged and has continued to deny any wrongdoing. He was initially suspended in August before being granted an injunction.

Elliott has 393 rushing yards in four games for the Cowboys this season. Dallas is on bye this week, with Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden the Cowboys’ other running backs on the roster set to take over for Elliott if he is barred from playing next week.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters