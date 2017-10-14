Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was hospitalized with injuries after he was in a car accident on Friday night. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, reports NESN.com's Doug Kyed.

The Patriots released the following statement on Saturday:

"We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough. The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night's accident."

The Foxborough Fire Department posted pictures of the wreck to its Facebook page, and it looks like a pretty serious accident.

Langi, 25, was undrafted out of BYU. He has one tackle on the season.