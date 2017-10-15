If Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky are not the answer, the Chicago Bears could turn to Tarik Cohen.

In the second quarter of the Bears game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cohen connected with Zach Miller on a 21-yard touchdown pass to give Chicago a 10–0 lead.

Watch the pass below:

Tarik Cohen DIME pic.twitter.com/eHiyJzD45q — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 15, 2017

Cohen skipped across the field to celebrate his pass.

The Bears are 1–4 on the season and sit at the bottom of the NFC North.