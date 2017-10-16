Lions WR Golden Tate Could Miss Multiple Weeks, Dealing AC Joint Sprain

Golden Tate is expected to miss a few weeks after underdoing an MRI on his shoulder.

By Chris Chavez
October 16, 2017

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is expected to miss a few weeks after undergoing an MRI on his shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tate underwent the MRI on Monday.

Tate has 36 catches, two touchdowns and 363 yards on the season and has been dealing with an AC joint sprain.

The Lions have a bye for Week 7. Detroit is 3–3 on the season after Sunday's 52–38 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

