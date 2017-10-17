Protestors gathered outside of a meeting between the NFL's owners, players and union leaders to discuss the protests that have taken center stage this season.

The meeting includes 12 active players, 11 owners and representatives from the NFL PA and league.

The protests started last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness on racial injustice in America. Kapernick was met with criticism as many, including President Donald Trump, view the move as a sign of disrespect to the flag and military. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March and remains a free agent.

Protesters were heard chanting, "Take a knee against white supremacy."

Here are a few scenes captured by Sports Illustrated's Jacob Feldman and others outside if the meeting:

Protestors chanting “Take a Knee against white supremacy” outside of today’s NFL meeting. pic.twitter.com/rw781OxWSM — Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) October 17, 2017

Two protestors explain why they came out today. pic.twitter.com/S6DzW9gC98 — Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) October 17, 2017

Jerry meets protestors pic.twitter.com/jH0wgsuPb5 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 17, 2017

The owners, players and commissioner Roger Goodell hope to come to an agreement on how to proceed that will satisfy all sides.