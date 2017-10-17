Watch: Protesters Gather Outside NFL Meeting, Chant 'Take A Knee Against White Supremacy'

Protestors gathered outside of a meeting between the NFL's owners, players and union leaders to discuss the national anthem protests.

By Chris Chavez
October 17, 2017

Protestors gathered outside of a meeting between the NFL's owners, players and union leaders to discuss the protests that have taken center stage this season.

The meeting includes 12 active players, 11 owners and representatives from the NFL PA and league.

The protests started last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness on racial injustice in America. Kapernick was met with criticism as many, including President Donald Trump, view the move as a sign of disrespect to the flag and military. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March and remains a free agent.

Protesters were heard chanting, "Take a knee against white supremacy."

Here are a few scenes captured by Sports Illustrated's Jacob Feldman and others outside if the meeting:

The owners, players and commissioner Roger Goodell hope to come to an agreement on how to proceed that will satisfy all sides.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters